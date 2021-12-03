Kendall Jenner Once Named Sis Kourtney Kardashian Worst Parent

As expected, Kourtney was none too happy to be picked last. The E! star opened up about it on the Sibling Revelry With Oliver & Kate Hudson podcast in September 2020.

"Kendall recently said something that I wasn’t happy about,' Kourtney told the hosts. "She went on James Corden and they said rate your siblings in order of best parent to worst parent and she… And I saw her right after at a party and she ran up to me and was like 'Oh my God I said this thing and I said you as a last parent and ha ha like it was a joke I didn’t mean it' and I was like…"

Meanwhile, Kendall, who was also a guest on the podcast, defended herself: "First of all that is not what I said to you. I went up to you, because I was like, 'I’m going to put Rob before us and the rest' so I’m just not even going to like… I’m just going to throw them out there and I swear to God Kourtney happened to be the last one."

The model added that all of her siblings are "incredible" parents, explaining that, since she's not a mom herself, she "can’t really speak for anyone. But I know just visually how amazing they are."