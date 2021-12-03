Kendall Jenner Once Named Sis Kourtney Kardashian Worst Parent

Kendall Jenner and her eldest sis Kourtney Kardashian are now in the news together for allegedly trying to steal the show at their friends' weddings, but the duo was making headlines for a more family-related matter a couple of years back. While on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Kendall ranked Kourtney as the worst parent of all of her famous siblings during an episode of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" with her ex-boyfriend Harry Styles.
Naturally, that didn't sit well with the mother-of-three, with sis Kim Kardashian throwing in her two cents, as well. Here's what went down.