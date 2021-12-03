Sixers Rumors: Daryl Morey Still Hoping To Pull Ben Simmons-For-James Harden Blockbuster

Since the 2021 NBA offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers have been vocal about their desire to trade All-Star point guard Ben Simmons. While they're making strong efforts to fix the issue with him, they are also actively listening to offers for the disgruntled superstar on the trade market. From the time they made him officially available on the trading block, Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey informed potential suitors that they would only accept an offer that includes another All-Star caliber player.