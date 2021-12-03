Sixers Rumors: Daryl Morey Still Hoping To Pull Ben Simmons-For-James Harden Blockbuster

One of the top trade targets for the Sixers in the potential deal involving Simmons is All-Star shooting guard James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets. Though the Nets haven't given any indication that they are planning to trade "The Beard," Ian Begley of SportsNet New York revealed that the Sixers still haven't given up on their hopes o swapping Simmons for Harden.

"Even before those reports, Nets people who would need to be aware of Harden’s future were well aware that Philadelphia loomed as a potential suitor for the guard, SNY sources say," Begley wrote. "The Sixers and team president Daryl Morey attempted to trade for Harden last season before the Nets landed him. Philadelphia was willing to include Simmons in the trade, which is one of the many factors in Simmons’ falling out with the organization."