NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Key To LA Lakers' Second Championship In LeBron James Era

If they won't show massive improvement with their performance at the end of the first half of the season, some people believe that the Lakers may consider trading Westbrook again before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. One of the dream trade targets for the Lakers in the potential deal involving Westbrook is All-Star point guard Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers. Compared to Westbrook, Zane Harris of Fansided's Lake Show Life_ believes that trading for Lillard would give the Purple and Gold a better chance of winning their second championship in the LeBron era.

"While this would be a move that would cause a lot of controversy, it would almost certainly guarantee the Lakers bringing home their second championship of the LeBron James era," Harris wrote. "It goes without saying what all Dame would bring to this team."