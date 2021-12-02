NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Key To LA Lakers' Second Championship In LeBron James Era

After suffering a first-round playoff exit last season, the Los Angeles Lakers became more aggressive in finding their third star last summer. A few days after the 2021 NBA Draft, the Lakers have accomplished their major offseason goal after acquiring All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards. After forming a "Big Three" of Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis, they immediately became one of the heavy favorites to win the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season.
Unfortunately, the Lakers have failed to live up to expectations from a legitimate title contender as Westbrook struggles to make himself fit alongside James and Davis.