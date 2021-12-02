NFL Rumors: Matt Rhule Keeps Drawing Interest From Multiple College Jobs

The sports business is brutal and ruthless, and college football is one of the biggest examples of that.
If not, just take Lincoln Riley and Brian Kelly as examples. Both blindsided their teams to see whether the grass was greener somewhere else, leaving their players and their fans hanging.
Now, the CFB monster is trying to get its claws in yet another poor victim, as Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule has been tied to multiple openings over the past couple of weeks, including Oklahoma and Notre Dame.