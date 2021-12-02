NFL Rumors: Matt Rhule Keeps Drawing Interest From Multiple College Jobs

The coach, however, doesn't seem interested in going back to college and would rather trying to build a winning culture with the Panthers:

"I have one of the greatest jobs you can have. I left an unbelievable job at Baylor with a long-term contract and great people for a place to come here," Rhule said, per 247Sports. "I built two football programs and when I say I, I mean my staff, and I built two great football programs at the college level and I wanted to try and do it in the NFL. We went through a tough first year like I expected. We're in the middle of the second year and it's been back and forth and we're not quite where we want to be but you don't get to say that you like to build and then get upset that you didn't inherit something. We're building something. I hope every guy here knows that I'm in it with them for the long haul to get this thing done."

Then again, we've heard that in the past just to see coaches taking the very job they vowed not to take.