Ariana Grande has established quite a stellar team on The Voice.

After joining the NBC competition series earlier this year for its fall season, the singer and actress was able to gather up a variety of singers of all ages with above average talent. And, as the series nears its end, those contestants are speaking out.

During an interview with PEOPLE last month, the women and men of the show revealed what Grande is really like behind the scenes of the long-running hit show.