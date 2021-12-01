Elliot Page Sparks Dating Rumors With Alleged Raya Join

Elliot, who came out as gay in February 2014 and went on to marry Emma in January 2018, publicly announced he was transgender exactly one year ago, on December 1, 2020.
In an Instagram post that marked the occasion, the actor opened up about his journey: “I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”
Elliot continued: “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.” Read his full post below.
Now, one year after the message was shared, fans are revisiting the post to congratulate Elliot on his one-year anniversary as a trans person.
"A year today, we're all so proud of how far you've come Elliot <3," wrote one Instagram user.
"happy coming out anniversary Elliot!! I love you so much 💙 thank you for being visible 🙏🏼," the actor was told.
"One year later and I’m still super proud and happy for you," said a third Instagrammer.
Earlier in March, the Hard Candy star made history as the first trans-masculine person to cover Time magazine.