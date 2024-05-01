Barron Trump v/s. Other Trump Kids: How Life at 18 is Better for Him When Compared to His Siblings

Compared to His Siblings, Barron’s Life Seems To Be a Little Different

Unlike his four elder siblings — Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump—former president Donald Trump's youngest kid has remained almost entirely hidden from the public view. There is no denying that Barron Trump and his four elder half-siblings are quite different in age and experiences. Barron was born when Tiffany was already 12, Eric Trump was 22, Ivanka Trump was 27, and Don Jr. was 28. As such, Barron's life at 18 is obviously quite different from his older brothers' and sisters' lives at the same age, and here is a list of reasons to make our case.

1. Barron's Siblings Were Already Financially Independent by 18

In a 2019 interview on Fox & Friends, Don Jr. said that he and Eric were both employed in manual labor jobs while attending boarding school. Ivanka, on the other hand, earned her own money by working part-time as a model. Tiffany had her first pop single out at the age of 18, called Like a Bird. Tiffany stated in a video for the Oprah Winfrey Network that she has always loved music. She said, "It's more of a hobby right now, but we'll see in a couple of years if I actually do want to take it to the next level — to a professional level. But right now, my priority is focusing on school and getting into a good college."

2. Barron Never Attended a Boarding School

Barron's elder siblings attended exclusive boarding schools during their last years of education. Don Jr., Eric, and Ivanka attended boarding school up north, leaving their mother, Ivana Trump, behind in sunny Palm Beach. The boys went to Hill School in Pennsylvania, while Ivanka went to Choate Rosemary Hall in Connecticut. Following Donald and Marla Maples' divorce, Tiffany moved to California to live with her mother. She went to Calabasas' Viewpoint School as a teenager. Barron, however, is completing his last year of high school at Florida's exclusive school, Oxbridge Academy, in Palm Beach. He also attended St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Maryland and Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School in Manhattan before moving to Oxbridge.

3. Barron Participates Less in His Father’s Business Ventures

The elder siblings of Barron have contributed significantly and in a prominent way to their father's presidential campaigns and administration. In 2016, general contractor Richard Huckestein talked about the Trump kids in an interview with Vanity Fair. Huckestein said, "I would have thought they'd be more like figureheads, where they weren't involved with the day-to-day, but it was very much the opposite. At any time during the day, I would get a call from Eric or Ivanka saying, 'Let's talk about windows'." However, it seems like the former President has other plans for his youngest son, like a career filled with athletics. Once, he confessed on The Megyn Kelly Show, "Barron's a very good athlete. He's very tall."

4. Barron Has Much More Privacy Than Ivanka Had at 18

According to a PR expert who spoke with The List, Barron is likely to cherish his solitude in 2024, much like his mother Melania Trump. On the other hand, Ivanka had been walking the runways for some time by the time she was 18 years old. She worked as a model for designers, including Zang Toi and Vivienne Westwood. Ivanka appeared on the cover of a 1997 edition of Seventeen magazine when she was just 15. She then got featured in a spread for the January 1998 edition when she was 16. A fan posted the images of the artwork on Instagram in 2019. They were shot in her dorm room at Choate Rosemary Hall.