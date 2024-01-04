Here’s the Actual Amount of Money Robert Kardashian Left for Rob, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney

In the world of celebrity and entertainment, few names resonate as prominently as the Kardashians. This family, often likened to Hollywood royalty, includes Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Rob, and their half-siblings Kylie and Kendall Jenner, all led by their mother and manager, Kris Jenner.

Known for his role in O.J. Simpson's trial as part of the defense's "dream team," Robert Kardashian's life was marked by professional success and personal complexities, particularly regarding Simpson's case. Kardashian's net worth was estimated to be $30 million before he passed away. However, rumors suggest he left his children an estate worth around $100 million per HuffPost, a figure shrouded in mystery due to the private nature of his will. In 1973, he co-founded the trade publication, Radio & Records, selling it six years later for a substantial profit. His entrepreneurial spirit also saw him dabbling in the frozen yogurt business through a company named Juice, Inc., co-founded with O.J. Simpson.

Kris Jenner, who was married to Kardashian from 1978 to 1991, has publicly admitted to financial naivety during their marriage, revealing in an autobiography her affair with former professional soccer player Todd Waterman. In a 2021 interview with The Wall Street Journal, Kris confessed her lack of financial awareness, citing an incident where she couldn't recall how much she paid for gardening services.

The Kardashian family's fortunes, however, were not always stable. TV presenter and family friend Kathie Lee Gifford recalled lending money to Kris during financially challenging times. "I told Kris, 'You guys of all people in the world should have a reality series. It's made for your beautiful children.' You and [then-husband Caitlyn Jenner] at this point now are so interesting.' Their dynamic was so interesting," Gifford remarked recalling the push she gave to Jenner for the reality television per People. "Kris was having financial problems," Gifford explained "I loaned Kris money years ago because they needed it. They were struggling."

The show ran for 20 seasons and has rightfully made the Kardashian-Jenner clan live up to their dreams. As reported by Hola, Jenner recently exhibited a rather unique kind of generosity, often involving impromptu lavish spending on gifts for her cherished grandchildren. An insider illuminated this exorbitant habit, stating, "Kris might enter a store intending to buy a single item, say a dress for North, but often ends up spending thousands as she buys for all the girls."

This spontaneous shopping often escalates, as "she then feels compelled to equally treat the boys, turning it into an extensive shopping spree." Even with fewer than ten grandchildren at the time, Kris had already mastered the art of indulging them. In 2018, following the arrival of Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago, Kris was reported to have spent an impressive $10,000 at a single boutique.

