Kylie Jenner Reveals In The Kardashians, She "Cried in the Shower" After Naming Her Child "Wolf"

On the Season 3 finale of 'The Kardashians,' Kylie Jenner had a heartfelt conversation with her close friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou, where she candidly discussed originally naming her son Wolf Webster. She admitted that the name choice had brought her to tears at one point. The 25-year-old reality star and makeup mogul, who had faced childhood insecurities about her ears, welcomed her second child with rapper Travis Scott in February. Their eldest child is a five-year-old daughter named Stormi. While Kylie confirmed her son's name as Wolf in the Season 2 finale, she revealed in the latest Season 3 episode that she had decided to change it to Aire.

Kylie Jenner's son has been legally named Aire Webster, as per court documents obtained by People. Originally announced as Wolf Jacques in 2022, she filed for the name change on June 22, 16 months after Aire's birth on February 2, 2022. It was five months after Kylie publicly revealed his new name to the world. Kylie Jenner expressed that the name Wolf never truly felt right for her second child. In a teaser for the finale of "The Kardashians" season three, she disclosed that she had "never" called him Wolf. When the episode aired on July 27, Jenner admitted that she almost instantly regretted sharing the name Wolf with the public after giving birth.

"So, I’ve officially started the process of changing my son’s name, because his legal name is Wolf Webster. So I’m going to do Aire Webster, I just always wanted a name for him that had meaning. It’s a Hebrew name and it means “Lion of God. The advice I would give to you is find your name before your hormones start raging and you have the child because it was the hormones that took me out, I was just too emotional. He’s so special to me. There’s not a name good enough for him. I didn’t realize the post-partum would hit me that hard. I’ve never called him Wolf. Ever. And then the second I… that night I cried in the shower and I was like, 'That’s not his name.' What did I just do? Wolf?' Someone just told me this 24 hours ago I just named my son Wolf. Like, it wasn’t even like, it wasn’t even on the list," Kylie explained.

When Stassie inquired about revealing her son's name before his birthday, Kylie replied, "On his first birthday, I'm going to do a post because I want us to start living our life." She emphasized her desire to take him to Disneyland and enjoy life without worrying about other people's opinions. On January 21, just days before Aire's first birthday, Kylie Jenner shared the first adorable photos of her son on Instagram, confirming his name as "AIRE 🤍." The exact date when she and Travis Scott decided on the new name remains unclear.

Following the birth of her second child with Travis Scott, Kylie was prompt in clarifying her intentions to change her baby boy's original name, Wolf Jacques Webster. During a September 8, 2022 appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, she revealed, "His name is still Wolf. His passport's Wolf, but that isn't gonna be his name. We're just waiting. . . . We don't call him Wolf."

