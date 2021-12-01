Players Call Out Lincoln Riley, Brian Kelly Over Abrupt Departures From College Programs

The College Football coaching carousel got off to a big start this year.

The season isn't even over, yet some of the playoff-hopeful teams have already lost their bosses.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish will have to try and clinch a playoff berth without lifelong coach Brian Kelly at the helm, who will replace Ed Orgeron at LSU.

The Oklahoma Sooners, on the other hand, will have to deal with the tough loss of Lincoln Riley, who'll embrace the tough task of bringing USC back to life.