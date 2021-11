It's West Coast Weekend, and Chanel West Coast wants people to know about it. The 33-year-old rapper and MTV face, last year dropping a "West Coast Christmas" single, was back to capitalizing on her own name this month, with a video on her Instagram ushering in her very own weekend.

Posting for her 3.5 million followers, the "No Plans" rapper proved she 100% had plans, with a video promoting her new vlog bringing her inside a car and rocking plunging underwear. Check it out below.