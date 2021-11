Kaley Cuoco got treated to a mega-boozy birthday brunch yesterday. The sitcom star, who has been building up to her birthday celebrations this year, is finally 36 today - party hats and kiddy vibes have been all over the Big Bang alum's Instagram recently, and her 7 million followers might well get more.

Kaley posted to her stories on Monday with a chill snap showing some bestie lunch action, but it wasn't without a little alcohol. Kaley even used little wine emoji.