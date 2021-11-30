NBA Rumors: Kemba Walker Could Be Shifted To Mavericks For Trey Burke

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are currently off to an impressive start in the 2021-22 NBA season. As of now, the Mavericks are 10-8, sitting in the No. 4 spot in the Western Conference. However, though they are a top-four team in the loaded Western Conference, the Mavericks are still not viewed as a real threat to the Milwaukee Bucks' throne.

To have a legitimate chance of reaching the NBA Finals and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy this season, most people believe the Mavericks should strongly consider upgrading their roster before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.