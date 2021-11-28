Tacoma Mall Shooting: What We Know So Far

Black Friday traditionally marks the start of the Christmas shopping season in the United States and elsewhere, with stores offering sales at discounted prices.

But tensions are sometimes high when hundreds of shoppers gather in one place, so it is not uncommon to see fights break out.

In a Takoma, Washington shopping mall Friday, a dispute between two people led to a shooting, which resulted in one person being seriously injured.

What exactly happened? Who is the shooter, and have they been arrested? Here's what we know so far.