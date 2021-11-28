Cara Delevingne Enjoys Fresh Snow In Leggy Shorts

Rebecca Cukier

Supermodel Cara Delevingne is quite literally enjoying a fresh blanketing of snow while in a look most would deem fit for the California sunshine - or the gym. The British model and actress updated her Instagram over the weekend from an unknown location, posting an outdoor self-care snap embracing nature and promoting good mental health.

While the U.K. is currently enjoying a mini wave of snow, Cara could've been anywhere. The Suicide Squad star went "deep breaths" with outstretched arms - check it all out below.

Cara Delevingne Enjoys Fresh Snow In Leggy Shorts

'Deep Breaths'

Scroll for the photo. Cara, 29, is fresh from unveiling her latest promotional gig - much like fellow supermodels Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, she's back with a major designer brand and now fronting French label Dior's new jewelry campaign.

Very much ditching the glam as she posed solo and amid snow overlooking distant hills and sparse trees, Cara stood in red gym shorts and a massive dark hoodie - "WHAT THE F**K IS REALLY GOING ON" was written across the sweater's back.

By Rebecca Cukier

See The Photo Below

Cara had her back to the camera as she stretched her arms wide, with an unfussy bun finish likely indicating no makeup was to be expected. "Deep breaths" was what fans got in the caption, with the photo clocking a sweet 250,000+ likes in just 60 minutes. A like even came in from Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans.

Fans are spotting stuff, though. Massive footprints behind Cara now mean the leading comment reads: "What the f are those massive footprints." More after the snap.

Opening Up On Depression

Cara was still in her mid-twenties when she opened up on suffering from depression and struggling with her body image as a teen.

“Teenagers can be very, very cruel,” she told The Edit: “I wasn’t into the same things that all my popular friends were. I was a very late developer. I didn’t have boobs or start my period till very late."

“And that whole thing of being called frigid, and being flat-chested… I felt alienated and alone, because I was like: What’s wrong with me? I always wanted people to love me, so I never got angry with them; I turned my anger on to myself," she added.

Self-Loathing

Cara continued: “I hated myself for being depressed, I hated feeling depressed, I hated feeling. I was very good at disassociating from emotion completely.”

Cara's fall 2021 headlines have also included her statement appearance at this year's Met Gala. The sister to Poppy Delevingne wore a "Peg the patriarchy" outfit, one that divided fans. Explaining the bold vest, Cara said it was a bit like: "Stick it to the man." Of course, the "peg" came with sexual connotations, hence the eyebrow-raising.

