NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Three Players In Proposed Russell Westbrook-To-Pelicans Blockbuster

The Los Angeles Lakers traded for All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook last summer with the hope that he could boost their chances of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title. Unfortunately, as of now, Westbrook is yet to live up to expectations as the Lakers' third star and is noticeably struggling to make himself fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

If he fails to show improvement with his performance and chemistry with James and Davis, there's a growing belief around the league that the Lakers may consider moving Westbrook before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.