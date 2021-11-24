NFL Rumors: Packers' Aaron Rodgers Gets Real On His Worrisome Toe Injury

The Green Bay Packers won't have a lot of time to bounce back from their tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

They have the Los Angeles Rams and a must-win game on deck, which is why Aaron Rodgers' injury status is such a big concern right now.

The legendary quarterback said that he was in a lot of pain last Sunday and that it won't get any better until he gets some rest:

"I'm just going to have to get to the bye and hope I can get some healing over the bye week," Rodgers told NFL.com. "Probably the same schedule next week."