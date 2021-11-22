Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Business Brains In Plunging Bikini

Rebecca Cukier

Emily Ratajkowski has been proving she's more than just a pretty face. The 30-year-old supermodel and swimwear designer continues to promote her 2017-founded Inamorata brand, this as she also fronts media outlets for her ground-breaking new book My Body and new motherhood.

EmRata, a semi-regular on Inamorata's social media, is fresh from promoting her brand's latest swimwear drops, with sizzling photos showing the London-born star's famous figure and her knack for getting fans to hit "buy." Check out the photos below.

Back In Her Bikini

Scroll for the snaps. Emily, still a talking point for her snap-back body after welcoming son Sylvester earlier this year, posed in a series of photos this month as she shouted out major swirl-print action at Inamorata.

One photo showed the "Blurred Lines" star posing by a moss-green backdrop and in high-cut and aqua-green bikini bottoms - while Emily wore a cropped and fuzzy gray sweater here, she quickly switched to showing more skin with a swipe right. See it below.

By Rebecca Cukier

Scroll For The Double Bikini Action

The brunette reappeared seated and in sneakers as she rocked a very low-cut and push-up bikini in tan, white, and brown swirl-prints - here, a knotted bust finish accentuated Emily's curves, with a similar jacket in green worn unzipped. Looking like a low-key bombshell, Emily let her brand do the talking. A caption alerted shoppers to new merch, reading:

"JUST iN: SWiRL 🍂SWiM. Our newest print, with a new suit. Online now!" Fans were quick to ask "where the sweats are from" - Inamorata retails its own. Swipe below for both shots, scroll for more.

Brand Ambassador FTW

Inamorata, adored by the likes of 42-year-old reality star Kourtney Kardashian, has been steadily releasing new items as it branches out beyond swimwear and lingerie - two-piece sets and pandemic-friendly sweats are also available, although Emily tends to make headlines when the photos come bikini-clad.

"Our favorite satin styles are back - shop the suits with the perfect amount of shine. Online now!" a recent post read as Emily swung a hip while in a thong string bikini. Skip the jump for more.

Grew Up 'Living' In Swimsuits

Despite being UK-born, Emily was largely raised in the US, in sunny California. In 2019, she opened up to Elle, telling the magazine about the lifestyle she grew up with.

"I grew up in southern California and it really was a culture of girls living in their swimsuits," she said, adding: "Here was this real confidence, and it was non-sexual, just women doing their thing, you know?"

EmRata's career also sees her as a spokesperson for haircare brand Kérastase. See her Instagram for more.

