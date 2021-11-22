NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Land Brandon Ingram For Package Centered On Andrew Wiggins

Wikimedia Commons

JB Baruelo

The departure of Kevin Durant in the summer of 2019 marked the end of the Golden State Warriors' dynasty. After they lost Durant and some of their core players suffered injuries, the Warriors didn't only fail to reclaim their throne but also they missed the playoffs for two consecutive years. However, instead of undergoing a full-scale rebuild, the Warriors decided to remain competitive in the Western Conference.

With their strong start, the Warriors are once again one of the heavy favorites to capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Warriors Need More Star Power

Wikimedia Commons

As of now, the Warriors are on a four-game winning streak, sitting in the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference with a 15-2 record. However, despite having the best record in the league, some people believe that the Warriors should still consider improving their current roster. According to Ben Stinar of Sports Illustrated, the Warriors should target New Orleans Pelicans small forward Brandon Ingram before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Though he's not as good as Durant right now, Stinar thinks that Coach Steve Kerr could utilize Ingram in the same way that they used KD in their previous championship runs.

Warriors-Pelicans Blockbuster Features Brandon Ingram & Andrew Wiggins

Wikimedia Commons

Per Stinar, a potential blockbuster deal that would send Ingram to Golden State in exchange for a trade package centered on Andrew Wiggins would be beneficial for both the Warriors and the Pelicans.

"The Warriors also have a high paid player in Andrew Wiggins they could use to match salaries, and have a plethora of young players they could send to New Orleans to entice them," Stinar wrote. "While there has been no reported interest from either side, I think that a deal would help the Pelicans in their rebuilding process, and help the Warriors in their pursuit of their fourth title in the last seven years."

Brandon Ingram Completes Warriors' 'Death Lineup'

Ingram would undeniably be an intriguing addition to the Warriors. His potential arrival in the Golden State would boost their performance on both ends of the floor. Like Durant, Ingram is also a very reliable scorer who can rebound, facilitate the ball, defend the perimeter, and space the floor.

This season, the 24-year-old small forward is averaging 22.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. Allowing Ingram to take KD's spot would enable the Warriors to revive their "Death Lineup" with Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson.

Brandon Ingram Would Welcome A Trade To Warriors

Ingram may not have shown a strong indication that he's no longer happy with the Pelicans, but he would definitely be intrigued by the idea of playing for a great team like the Warriors. Unlike the Pelicans which are likely headed to the lottery, joining forces with Curry, Thompson, and Green in the Golden State would give Ingram a realistic chance of winning his first NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Also, being traded to the Warriors would allow Ingram to separate himself from the drama surrounding Zion Williamson and the Pelicans.

