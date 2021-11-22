NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Land Brandon Ingram For Package Centered On Andrew Wiggins

The departure of Kevin Durant in the summer of 2019 marked the end of the Golden State Warriors' dynasty. After they lost Durant and some of their core players suffered injuries, the Warriors didn't only fail to reclaim their throne but also they missed the playoffs for two consecutive years. However, instead of undergoing a full-scale rebuild, the Warriors decided to remain competitive in the Western Conference.

With their strong start, the Warriors are once again one of the heavy favorites to capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2021-22 NBA season.