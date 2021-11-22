Madonna Pays Homage to Hollywood Icon

We know her as the Queen of Pop, and a material girl, she’s Madonna. With over 70 million album copies sold, the Grammy award-winner earns her spot as a Pop icon. In a 4-part cover series for V Magazine, she recreates screen goddess Marilyn Monroe’s “The Last Sitting” spread with Steven Klein, the photographer. The La Isla Bonita singer poses nude in one of Bert Stein’s spreads. She’s lying down, backing the camera in fishnet stockings, nude Christian Louboutin shoes, a diamond necklace, and opera gloves. Some people think baring it all like that is extra for a 63-year-old, and to that, she says they’re ignorant.