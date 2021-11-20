Versace Face Kendall Jenner Stuns In Leggy Striped Swimsuit

Kendall Jenner is stunning in a skimpy nautical swimsuit on the beach and knocking the camera dead - as usual. The 26-year-old supermodel and 2021 Versace face is fresh from celebrating a major milestone as she hits 200 million Instagram followers, although she was still shy of the big TWO-OH-OH when she posted her latest swimwear snap.

Kendall was recently profiled by Vogue Germany, with the feature bringing photos and a cover as the former Victoria's Secret Angel showed off her gallery of snaps. See them below.