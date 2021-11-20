Versace Face Kendall Jenner Stuns In Leggy Striped Swimsuit

Kendall Jenner is stunning in a skimpy nautical swimsuit on the beach and knocking the camera dead - as usual. The 26-year-old supermodel and 2021 Versace face is fresh from celebrating a major milestone as she hits 200 million Instagram followers, although she was still shy of the big TWO-OH-OH when she posted her latest swimwear snap.

Kendall was recently profiled by Vogue Germany, with the feature bringing photos and a cover as the former Victoria's Secret Angel showed off her gallery of snaps. See them below.

Back In Her Swimsuit

Scroll for the photos. Jenner, proving her popularity via her recent IG milestone and sending fans "virtual hugs" as she enjoyed a sound bath in a celebratory gallery, had shared a series of photos, ones opening with her posing in a cream and rib-knit sweater with a torso peep-hole.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star drove fans to swipe, where a cute snap showed her enjoying a pot of gelato while leaning against a Mercedes-Benz truck and wearing a monochrome dress and pointed-toe heels.

See The Swimsuit Snap Below

The Alo Yoga face, these days fronting brands from oral care company Moon to French label Jacquemus, went beachy with a cute snap of herself all wrapped up in a towel in a further slide, eventually appearing in all her bikini body glory as she rocked a fun, chic, and striped one-piece bathing suit in blue and white.

Snapped on sandy shores and waving a linen piece of fabric over her head, Kendall showed off her tan and toned legs, plus her gorgeous smile. Swipe for the gallery below, scroll for more.

Opening Up On Anxiety

Earlier this year, Kendall made headlines for speaking on her Open Minded series as she opened up on mental health.

“I think being overworked and being in the situation that I'm in now is kinda what set it out of control in a way," she said, adding: "I've had times where I feel like I need to be rushed to the hospital because I think that my heart's failing and I can't breathe and I need someone to help me." More below.

'Intense And Scary'

The sister to makeup mogul Kylie Jenner continued:

"Sometimes I think I'm dying, sometimes parts of my body will go numb, and it can be really...yeah, intense and scary.”

Also making headlines this fall for opening up on breakdowns and burn-out has been fellow supermodel Bella Hadid.

Kendall's post gained over 5 million likes, including one from pal Bella. Shortly after posting, Kendall updated to celebrate her birthday, also promoting her 2021-launched 818 tequila brand. The star now joins her sisters as all five Kardashian-Jenners run brands.

