NBA Rumors: Knicks-Pistons Trade Could Send Jerami Grant to New York, Obi Toppin To Detroit

Basketball
Wikimedia Commons

JB Baruelo

The New York Knicks headed into the 2021-22 NBA season with the goal of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title. So far, the Knicks are going through plenty of ups and downs, sitting in the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference with an 8-7 record.

The Knicks may be currently in the playoff race but if they are serious about capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy, most people believe that they should strongly consider improving their roster before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

The Latest

NBA Rumors: Knicks-Pistons Trade Could Send Jerami Grant to New York, Obi Toppin To Detroit

Gucci Heiress Opens Up About Child Abuse

Sixers Rumors: James Harden To Philly, Ben Simmons To Brooklyn Nets In Proposed Sign-And-Trade Deal

Real Life Gucci Girlfriend Speaks Out

NBA Rumors: Blockbuster Warrors-Mavericks-Raptors Trade Would Send James Wiseman To Toronto

Jerami Grant To New York Knicks

Wikimedia Commons

According to Kenneth Teape of NBA Analysis Network, one of the most intriguing targets for the Knicks on the trade market is Jerami Grant of the Detroit Pistons. Since the Pistons started rebuilding their team, rumors have been continuously swirling around Grant and his future in Detroit.

The Pistons may not be actively trading Grant right now, but they are highly expected to move him if they are presented with a great offer. Having a plethora of young players and future draft assets, the Knicks are in a strong position to trade for Grant should the Pistons decide to make him available on the trading block.

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Get Russell Westbrook For Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier & Kevin Knox II

According to NBA Analysis Network, the Knicks could explore trading Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier, and Kevin Knox II to the Lakers in exchange for Russell Westbrook.

By JB Baruelo

Proposed Knicks-Pistons Trade Centered On Jerami Grant

Wikimedia Commons

Though he's not an All-Star, targeting a player like Grant would still come with a huge price for the Knicks. In the proposed trade scenario by NBA Analysis Network, the Knicks would be sending a package that includes Obi Toppin, Kevin Knox II, Alec Bucks, a top-3 protected 2022 first-round pick, and a 2023 second-round pick to the Pistons in exchange for Grant.

If the trade would push through before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, Teape believes that it would help the Knicks and the Pistons in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

NBA Rumors: Proposed Trade Would Send Ben Simmons To Pelicans For Zion Williamson

NBA Rumors: Suns Could Help Nets & Pelicans Facilitate Kyrie Irving Blockbuster Trade

Knicks Get A Solid Two-Way Player

Grant would be an incredible addition to the Knicks. He's yet to earn his first All-Star recognition, but he's considered as one of the best two-way players in the league. The successful acquisition of Grant would boost the Knicks' performance on both ends of the floor.

As Teape noted, Grant would give the Knicks an "ace defender" and another "go-to option" behind Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, and Kemba Walker. This season, the 27-year-old small forward is averaging 18.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, and 1.2 steals while shooting 40.5 percent from the field and 30.9 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Pistons Add Two Talented Prospects

The Pistons may still consider Grant as part of their long-term future but at 27, he clearly doesn't fit the timeline of their young core. Instead of keeping him on their roster, trading him to the Knicks would enable them to add two talented prospects in Toppin and Knox II and two future draft assets to their collection.

"Obi Toppin looks ready to break out with a bigger role. His athleticism leads to plays to get the crowd going and his energy is infectious," Teape wrote. "Kevin Knox II has some potential, but he will never realize it with the Knicks. The Pistons could provide him with some minutes to continue his development, which has stalled being stuck at the end of New York’s bench."

Read Next

Must Read

Rebel Wilson Sparks Thigh Gap Storm In Unzipped Swimsuit

Alexandra Daddario Sizzles In Thigh-Skimming Glitter Minidress

Anna Kendrick Stunned Sitting On Desert Road In Sheer Dress

Rebel Wilson Is Done Dating For Now But Reveals Her Type

Alexandra Daddario Recreated 'White Lotus' Scene With Sydney Sweeney

Anna Kendrick Celebrates Decade-Long Friendship With Rebel Wilson

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.