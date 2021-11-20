NBA Rumors: Knicks-Pistons Trade Could Send Jerami Grant to New York, Obi Toppin To Detroit

The New York Knicks headed into the 2021-22 NBA season with the goal of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title. So far, the Knicks are going through plenty of ups and downs, sitting in the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference with an 8-7 record.

The Knicks may be currently in the playoff race but if they are serious about capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy, most people believe that they should strongly consider improving their roster before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.