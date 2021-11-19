5 Surprising Facts About Chanel West Coast

She's a successful MTV star with millions of fans on social media, so there's little about Chanel West Coast's career or private life that her armies of admirers don't know already know.

However, the occasional surprising fact does happen to pop up about the 33-year-old female rapper, who recently revealed some of her insecurities about her looks, as covered by The Inquisitr.

For instance, not many people know that the Los Angeles native, whose follower count on Instagram has surpassed 3.5 million, was featured in Mike Posner’s 2019 “Cooler Than Me” music video, which you can watch on YouTube.

Here are four other lesser-known things about Chanel.

She's A Model

Shutterstock | 2900926

It's common knowledge that Chanel is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and TV personality, but not many are aware she's also a model. The star kicked off her modeling career sometime around 2017, boasting several appearances in Maxim magazine.

The Fantasy Factory alum also did modeling work for Rob Dyrdek's clothing brand, Reckless.

“I’m really good with my angles in pictures, but I do watch what I eat,” Chanel told HollywoodLife back in 2019. “I think finding the right clothes that flatter your body is everything because, in the past, I wasn’t as aware.”

Inspired By Tupac

Shutterstock | 2914948

While her modeling career may be relatively recent, Chanel has been making music for a lot longer. The Ridiculousness host, who released her first single, "Melting Like Ice Cream," together with Girlicious' Tiffanie Anderson in 2009, has been rapping since she was 14.

Chanel credits Tupac for her passion for music and has said that it was his 1996 hit “How Do U Want It” that inspired her to get into rapping. Her love for music was also fostered by her DJ father, who reportedly took her to nightclubs throughout New York City when she was a child.

The star was famously signed by Lil Wayne to his record label, Young Money Entertainment, in 2012, and the rest is history.

Has A Custom Bong

She's always been vocal about her love for cannabis, so this one shouldn't be a shocker. Chanel has her own custom celebrity bong, which she created together with Daily High Club in celebration of her 2019 music video for "Sharon Stoned."

While the song and accompanying video did get her into some legal trouble, Chanel marked the video release with a stylish pink bong featuring her own logo.

"I just dropped my @dailyhighclub Sharon Stoned bong to match my newest music video in time for 420 💋," the rapper wrote on Facebook at the time, sharing a pic of herself with the bong.

Watch her "Sharon Stoned" music video on YouTube.

Bicoastal Lifestyle

Shutterstock | 842245

While Chanel's moniker easily gives away her affinity for the West Coast, the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star has fond childhood memories of the East Coast as well. The singer, whose real name is Chelsea Chanel Dudley, actually led a bicoastal lifestyle growing up, splitting her time between her dad's NYC pad and her mom’s residence in North Hollywood, California.

Chanel eventually decided to settle down on the West Coast, buying a gorgeous home in Hollywood Hills' Hollywood Dell neighborhood in 2019.

