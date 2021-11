Johnny Depp's private island in the Bahamas is a slice of Caribbean heaven. Called Little Hall’s Pond Cay, it spans 45 acres of sheer natural beauty, with the 58-year-old star once dubbing it the most “pure and beautiful” place he’d ever been.

“I don’t think I’d ever seen any place so pure and beautiful. You can feel your pulse rate drop about 20 beats. It’s instant freedom,” the former "Sexiest Man Alive" told Vanity Fair in 2009.

Read all about it below.