Selena Gomez has been through so much - from very public breakups to battling an autoimmune disease that almost took her life.

Despite the many challenges throughout the years, the pop star managed to emerge on the other side stronger.

At 29 years old, Gomez has evolved from being a Disney star to an executive producer, and more. She has so many new titles to add to her growing resume, proving to everyone that she is more than just a pretty-faced pop star.