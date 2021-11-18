Justin Bieber's Cars: How Much He Paid For His Custom Rides

Celebrity status comes with a lot of perks, one of which is riding in style, and Justin Bieber made sure he enjoyed it to the fullest when he sprung for customized work on his cars. The Canadian singer, 27, has some of the most expensive sets of wheels out there, with one of his snazzy automobiles topping all other celebrity custom cars.

According to Click4reg, the "Peaches" pop star has spared no expense in personalizing two of his most prized vehicles. The private number plate supplier teamed up with Copart to crunch the numbers, revealing how much he paid for the tune-ups.

Check it out below.