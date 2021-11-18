NFL Rumors: 49ers Facing Serious Offensive Issues Ahead Of Clash With Jaguars

Once again, the San Francisco 49ers have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL.

Kyle Shanahan's squad has failed to replicate the success they found a couple of years ago when they made it to the Super Bowl.

And, while their offensive struggles and questionable play-calling at times could be to blame for that, it's also worth noting that they've been one of the unluckiest teams with injuries.

Now, they could miss the chance to get back to .500 for the first time since Week 4, precisely because of an injured player.