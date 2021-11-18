Dakota Johnson Rocks Fluffy Grocery-Run Pants For $30 Water

Dakota Johnson is rocking a pair of pants everyone is gonna want - not everyone will be keen to spend the $30 the actress dropped on water, though. The 50 Shades of Grey star is fresh from paparazzi photos showing her grocery shopping with Coldplay frontman boyfriend Chris Martin, and they weren't buying at the dollar store.

Dakota was photographed at one of L.A.'s fanciest grocery stores, one dubbed the city's "most expensive." Of course, she was at Erewhon Market, where Miley Cyrus and the Kardashians are at home.