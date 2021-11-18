Dakota Johnson Rocks Fluffy Grocery-Run Pants For $30 Water

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 2131613

Rebecca Cukier

Dakota Johnson is rocking a pair of pants everyone is gonna want - not everyone will be keen to spend the $30 the actress dropped on water, though. The 50 Shades of Grey star is fresh from paparazzi photos showing her grocery shopping with Coldplay frontman boyfriend Chris Martin, and they weren't buying at the dollar store.

Dakota was photographed at one of L.A.'s fanciest grocery stores, one dubbed the city's "most expensive." Of course, she was at Erewhon Market, where Miley Cyrus and the Kardashians are at home.

The Latest

Andy Cohen Pays Tribute After the Death of 'RHOBH' Star Lisa Rinna's Mom Lois

Dakota Johnson Rocks Fluffy Grocery-Run Pants For $30 Water

'RHOSLC' Star Meredith Marks on Why Jen Shah is Allegedly Flagged by Louis Vuitton

Inside Emily Ratajkowski's $2 Million Los Angeles Home

Lakers News: Details Of LeBron James' Return From Injury Revealed

Dakota Johnson Shops High-End

Shutterstock | 159556

Scroll for the photos. The brunette beauty spent the weekend topping up on her groceries, also spending quality time with Chris. Snapped exiting the store adored by the rich and famous, the American actress was seen in slouchy and elasticated-waist pants in tan, with the fluffy fabrics and loose fit seeming perfect for a store run.

Dakota also donned a printed blue tee with '90s vibes, practical black flats, plus a face mask. She held a takeout coffee, as did Chris.

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Announces She's Joining Another Popular Sitcom

Kaley Cuoco Announces She's Joining Another Sitcom

By Rebecca Cukier

See The Photos Below

Chris held a paper bag with the couple's purchases, but he was seen brandishing his pricey $30 water purchase. He was spotted with a bottle of Ophora water, one promising to be "hyper oxygenated."

"OPHORA Water Technologies produces Water For Wellness as nature intended it to be. OPHORA's restructured functional water is not only nano-pure but Hyper-Oxygenated," the brand's website tells shoppers, adding that it "engineers and manufactures state-of-the-art water improvement products and systems."

Scroll for Dakota's sizzling Gucci looks.

Dakota Johnson Impresses In Gucci Dress With No Front

Chanel West Coast Goes Full Barbie In Skimpy Gym Look

'Not A Gym Rat'

Shutterstock | 517963

Dakota, who has been turning heads with her frontless Gucci dress as she continues to rock high-end looks, still has fans eyeing up her super-fit body. In 2018, the star's trainer opened up to Daily Mail, revealing:

"Dakota had been training a month before in New York City with a trainer, and I got some guidance on what she wanted, which was to remain as graceful, long-limbed and lean" as she detailed training the star for 50 Shades of Grey's sex scenes.

See Her Dress Below

"Dakota was already fairly lean, so it's not like there was weight to lose. She wanted to be more toned, and for toning, you definitely need resistance. You also need to just do it the right amount of time and intensity," the actress' trainer added.

Dakota also partook in hot yoga, even getting help from a ballet coach. The star, 32, remains best known for her50 Shades role, having also starred in The Social Network and 2020 movie The High Note.

Read Next

Must Read

Kaley Cuoco Announces She's Joining Another Popular Sitcom

Chanel West Coast Needs Opinions In Skimpy Bedtime Underwear

Olivia Wilde Popular In Sheer Bra Corset Dress

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Rocks Plunging Bralette For New Gig

Alexandra Daddario Sizzles In Thigh-Skimming Glitter Minidress

Rebel Wilson Sparks Thigh Gap Storm In Unzipped swimsuit

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.