Serena Williams Sizzles In Red Carpet Thigh-Highs With Lookalike Daughter

Serena Williams is killing it while in a one-legged jumpsuit and glitter thigh-highs as she attends a red carpet event with her husband and daughter. The tennis superstar and clothing designer is fresh from an Instagram update featuring husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. - all were attending The premiere of King Richard.

Serena, known for twinning with her 3-year-old mini-me, had done just this, with little Alexis matching her mommy in all-black. Check out the photos below.