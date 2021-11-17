Serena Williams Sizzles In Red Carpet Thigh-Highs With Lookalike Daughter

Serena Williams is killing it while in a one-legged jumpsuit and glitter thigh-highs as she attends a red carpet event with her husband and daughter. The tennis superstar and clothing designer is fresh from an Instagram update featuring husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. - all were attending The premiere of King Richard.

Serena, known for twinning with her 3-year-old mini-me, had done just this, with little Alexis matching her mommy in all-black. Check out the photos below.

Twinning With Her Mini-Me

Scroll for photos. The former World no. 1, who has her little one set up with her own Instagram, posted twice - once to showcase the matching outfits and once to put on a family display with Reddit founder husband Alexis.

Serena, showing off her muscle machine of a body, posed in a skin-tight and high-neck bodysuit with one leg of fabric and another going short shorts. The sleeveless look came jet black and with high gloves for a jazzy finish - meanwhile, silver-embellished thigh-high boots added even more pizzazz.

See The Photos Below

The Nike spokesperson, also wearing silver diamond earrings and her hair swept back and cascading down her back, put on a sizzling finish, but it there was a cute edge as her daughter held her hand and smiled all cute as a button.

Alexis Ohanian Jr. wore the same bodysuit with both of her legs covered, with a swipe right bringing in her daddy in a smart dark suit and white shirt. Taking to her caption, Serena wrote: "by Axelle / Bauer-Griffin, Jon Kopaloff / Stringer."

Meanwhile, the red carpet shots, seen below, came with Williams writing:

"Her beads. Her pose. That is all! Last night we celebrated family style at the premiere of #KingRichard. I can’t wait for you all to see this movie. In theaters this Friday and on @hbomax."

Quick to comment was LaLa Anthony with a string of heart-eye emoji as she said: "Love." Topping replies, though, was hubby Alexis, who wrote: "Look at us" for over 1,000 likes. See more snaps after the jump.

'Proud' To Be Her Mama

Serena, making pandemic headlines for admitting she "side-eyed" her daughter as she coughed, has been candid about motherhood amid a glittering sports career.

“I am not sure who took this picture but working and being a mom is not easy,” she wrote in 2017, adding: “I am often exhausted, stressed, and then I go play a professional tennis match. We keep going. I am so proud and inspired by the women who do it day in and day out. I’m proud to be this baby’s mama.”

