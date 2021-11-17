NBA Rumors: Proposed Warriors-Rockets Trade Sends Christian Wood To Golden State

Since he was selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, rumors have been continuously swirling around James Wiseman and his future with the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors may have said on numerous occasions that they consider Wiseman part of their long-term future but with their goal to reclaim their throne and revive their dynasty, most people believe that they are better off using the young big man as the main trade chip to further improve their roster around Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

In the past months, the Warriors have already been linked to several players who are expected to be available on the trade market before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.