NBA Rumors: Proposed Warriors-Rockets Trade Sends Christian Wood To Golden State

Since he was selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, rumors have been continuously swirling around James Wiseman and his future with the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors may have said on numerous occasions that they consider Wiseman part of their long-term future but with their goal to reclaim their throne and revive their dynasty, most people believe that they are better off using the young big man as the main trade chip to further improve their roster around Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

In the past months, the Warriors have already been linked to several players who are expected to be available on the trade market before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Christian Wood To Warriors

According to Jack Simone of Fansided's Hoops Habit, one of the most realistic trade targets for the Warriors is veteran center Christian Wood of the Houston Rockets. Wood is yet to demand a trade from Houston but with the team currently in the initial phase of the rebuilding process, continuing their partnership no longer makes any sense for the Rockets.

Instead of keeping him on their roster, the Rockets are expected to trade Wood to a legitimate title contender in exchange for assets that could help them speed up their rebuilding plans.

Proposed Warriors-Rockets Trade

In his article, Simone proposed a trade idea that would enable the Warriors to swap Wiseman for Wood. However, Wiseman alone may not be enough to convince the Rockets to send their veteran big man to Bay Area. As Simone noted, the Warriors may also have to include Moses Moody, the No. 14 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, in their offer.

With both Wiseman and Moody heading to Space City, the Rockets would no longer think twice before trading Wood to the Warriors. Wiseman and Moody perfectly fit the timeline of Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. and would become integral parts of the next title-contending team that the Rockets would try to build in the post-James Harden era.

Warriors Land An All-Star Center

Trading Wiseman and Moody would be a difficult decision for the Warriors, but it's the type of move that they should be willing to make if they want to maximize the championship window of Curry, Thompson, and Green. Aside from having more experience in the NBA, Wood is also capable of knocking down shots from beyond the arc, making him an ideal fit with Coach Steve Kerr's system.

This season, the 26-year-old center is averaging 16.5 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Wood Would Welcome Warriors Trade

Wood may not have shown a strong indication that he's no longer happy with the Rockets, but he would definitely be intrigued by the idea of being traded to a great team like the Warriors. Instead of wasting a season being part of a rebuilding team, joining forces with Curry, Thompson, and Green would give Wood a realistic chance of reaching the NBA Finals and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Though he remains committed to the Rockets, it's worth noting that the main reason why Wood signed with the Rockets in the summer of 2020 was to win an NBA championship title with James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Now that both superstars are gone, it would be best for him to start a new journey somewhere else.

