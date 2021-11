For the past two decades, opposing NFL fans had to deal with the New England Patriots dynasty.

And now that Tom Brady finally left and they thought they could catch a break, Bill Belichick has found the new franchise cornerstone to keep the flame alive in Foxboro.

Mac Jones looks more like the real deal as the weeks go by. He's been in control of the offense and looks ready to embrace the challenge of filling in Brady's shoes despite his lack of experience.