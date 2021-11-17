Kaley Cuoco's Exes: Johnny Galecki To Henry Cavill & Her Two Ex-Husbands

Cuoco and her Big Bang Theory co-star Johnny Galecki, 46, famously started dating in 2007 just as the show premiered on CBS. The pair kept their relationship under wraps, with Nicki Swift reporting it was the pressure of always hiding from paparazzi that eventually lead to their breakup in 2009.

Ironically, their romance ended right around the time their characters in the show, Penny and Leonard, got together. Luckily, the actors managed to move past the split and have remained exceptional friends.

“We dated really early on for almost two years. When we did the pilot, I was crushing so hard on Galecki, but he had a girlfriend,” Cuoco told Dax Shepard during an episode of his Armchair Expert podcast last November. “We got together and just fell mad for each other for two years, but then we broke up. Luckily, Johnny and I came out of it so brilliantly and we’re closer today than we ever were.”

Likewise, Galecki gushed about Cuoco in 2013: "We’re dear friends, still. Kaley’s not just an ex, she’s a part of my life."

As for being forced to keep their romance hush-hush, the 8 Simple Rules actress said: "It was a wonderful relationship, but we never spoke a word about it and never went anywhere together."

She added: “[We were] so protective of ourselves and the show, and we didn’t want anything to ruin that.”