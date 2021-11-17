Kaley Cuoco's Exes: Johnny Galecki To Henry Cavill & Her Two Ex-Husbands

Kaley Cuoco divorced billionaire heir Karl Cook in September but that was not the first time that the Flight Attendant star has had to go back on her marriage wows. The 35-year-old actress has been married before and even counts quite a few Hollywood stars among her ex-boyfriends.

Now single and ready to mingle, Cuoco was once involved with The Young and the Restless actor Thad Luckinbill back in 2002. She had a one-year relationship with Gossip Girl's Kevin Zegers that ended in 2004 and dated singer Jaron Lowenstein between 2005 and 2006.

Her dating resume includes a rumored fling with model Al Santos in 2007 and a one-year romance with Dallas star Josh Henderson, per US Weekly. She was also engaged to former Danzig bassist Josh Resnik in October 2011, with the couple calling it quits just three months later.

Scroll for more of Cuoco's famous exes.

2007-2009: Johnny Galecki

Shutterstock | 842284

Cuoco and her Big Bang Theory co-star Johnny Galecki, 46, famously started dating in 2007 just as the show premiered on CBS. The pair kept their relationship under wraps, with Nicki Swift reporting it was the pressure of always hiding from paparazzi that eventually lead to their breakup in 2009.

Ironically, their romance ended right around the time their characters in the show, Penny and Leonard, got together. Luckily, the actors managed to move past the split and have remained exceptional friends.

“We dated really early on for almost two years. When we did the pilot, I was crushing so hard on Galecki, but he had a girlfriend,” Cuoco told Dax Shepard during an episode of his Armchair Expert podcast last November. “We got together and just fell mad for each other for two years, but then we broke up. Luckily, Johnny and I came out of it so brilliantly and we’re closer today than we ever were.”

Likewise, Galecki gushed about Cuoco in 2013: "We’re dear friends, still. Kaley’s not just an ex, she’s a part of my life."

As for being forced to keep their romance hush-hush, the 8 Simple Rules actress said: "It was a wonderful relationship, but we never spoke a word about it and never went anywhere together."

She added: “[We were] so protective of ourselves and the show, and we didn’t want anything to ruin that.”

2011: Josh Resnik

The Wedding Ringer actress was briefly engaged to addiction specialist Josh Resnik in October 2011.

former drum technician and band manager who worked for the heavy metal band Danzig in the late 1990s. But that is not the reason he rose to fame; it was only after engaging in a relationship with a renowned American celebrity he came to media attention. After exiting from the music industry, he began working as an addiction specialist.

2011-2012: Christopher French

Shutterstock | 564025

After ending her engagement to Resnik, Cuoco moved on with musician Christopher French, 39. The pair dated for a while in 2012, although it's not clear when or why they parted ways. The Los Gatos-born singer went on to marry High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale in 2014, with the duo welcoming their first child this March.

2012-2013: Bret Bollinger

Proving she has a thing for musicians, following her split from French, Cuoco found love with Pepper frontman and bassist Bret Bollinger, 43. The two were first linked in May 2012, after a PDA-filled public appearance at a Lakers game in L.A. Their romance lasted almost a year until January 2013, per PupSugar.

2013: Henry Cavill

Shutterstock | 487966

In July 2013, Cuoco made a splash with her hookup with Man of Steel star Henry Cavill, 38. Dating rumors first began swirling when the two were spotted hiking together. They were later photographed grabbing sushi near her Sherman Oaks, California, home.

Shortly thereafter, the couple was seen buying groceries in Los Angeles, packing on the PDA as they strolled hand-in-hand. However, their love affair only lasted for a short while, ending after a couple of weeks. The split was amicable and they reportedly remained friends.

2013-2015: Ryan Sweeting

Shutterstock | 2914948

Following her breakup with the Superman actor, Cuoco began a whirlwind romance with tennis pro Ryan Sweeting, 34. The couple tied the knot in December 2013 after only three months of dating, with the Harley Quinn actress recently telling Variety they "got married in, like, six seconds."

The marriage ended up being a sour experience for Cuoco, ending after less than two years. The pair separated in September 2015, finalizing their divorce in May 2016.

The Wedding Ringer actress opened up about the split on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that February: “It’s been rough, but things are going good and I’m much, much better now. I’m in a much better place than I was.”

She later spoke candidly about her failed marriage to Cosmopolitan in 2018. 

"I honestly thought I wouldn't get married again. My ex ruined that word for me," said Cuoco, who by then was already engaged to Cook.

During the interview, she also detailed that her first husband had changed a lot after getting hitched: "I married someone the first time who completely changed. The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met. And that wasn't my fault — that was his."

Although Cuoco deleted all of her Instagram photos with Sweeting post-separation, their "sweetest social media moments" were complied by People after the divorce was announced.

2015-2016: Paul Blackthorne

Shutterstock | 673594

Just three months after filing for divorce from her first husband, Cuoco started dating Arrow actor Paul Blackthorne, 52.

"It's new, but she's really excited about it," a source told US Weekly at the time, adding: "Kaley's doing great post-divorce."

The pair broke it off in early 2016, shortly before Cuoco met Cook.

2016-2021: Karl Cook

Shutterstock | 842245

Cuoco met her second husband at a horse show in early 2016, with the CBS star making their relationship Instagram-official in March that year.

Six months later, she was gushing about Cook, 30, to The Talk: “I can’t stop smiling. Life is so, so good. I finally found my horse guy. It was meant to be. He’s an amazing rider, amazing equestrian and a great human. We shared a passion for horses and dogs… It’s been lovely.”

The billionaire heir popped the question in November 2017, surprising Cuoco with the proposal on her 32nd birthday.

"Well after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me. This is the best night of my life," he wrote on Instagram, sharing an emotional video of her saying yes.

The Charmed alum walked down the aisle for a second time on June 30, 2018, posting a gorgeous wedding photo on Instagram at the start of July. Among the guests at their Rancho Santa Fe, California, nuptials were co-stars Galecki, Mayim Bialik, and Will Wheaton, with the ceremony also including the couple's beloved dogs.

A shoulder surgery postponed their honeymoon until mid-December, with photos published by US Weekly showing the pair having the time of their lives in Zermatt, Switzerland.

After two years of being husband and wife, during which time they famously lived in separate houses, Cuoco and Cook bought a stunning $12 million home in Hidden Hills, California.

The couple parted ways after three years of marriage, announcing their split in a joint statement this September.

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," they wrote, adding: "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

