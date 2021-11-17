Kaley Cuoco's Exes: Johnny Galecki To Henry Cavill & Her Two Ex-Husbands

Cuoco met her second husband at a horse show in early 2016, with the CBS star making their relationship Instagram-official in March that year.
Six months later, she was gushing about Cook, 30, to The Talk: “I can’t stop smiling. Life is so, so good. I finally found my horse guy. It was meant to be. He’s an amazing rider, amazing equestrian and a great human. We shared a passion for horses and dogs… It’s been lovely.”
The billionaire heir popped the question in November 2017, surprising Cuoco with the proposal on her 32nd birthday.
"Well after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me. This is the best night of my life," he wrote on Instagram, sharing an emotional video of her saying yes.
The Charmed alum walked down the aisle for a second time on June 30, 2018, posting a gorgeous wedding photo on Instagram at the start of July. Among the guests at their Rancho Santa Fe, California, nuptials were co-stars Galecki, Mayim Bialik, and Will Wheaton, with the ceremony also including the couple's beloved dogs.
A shoulder surgery postponed their honeymoon until mid-December, with photos published by US Weekly showing the pair having the time of their lives in Zermatt, Switzerland.
After two years of being husband and wife, during which time they famously lived in separate houses, Cuoco and Cook bought a stunning $12 million home in Hidden Hills, California.
The couple parted ways after three years of marriage, announcing their split in a joint statement this September.
"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," they wrote, adding: "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."