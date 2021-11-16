Olivia Wilde Popular In Sheer Bra Corset Dress

Olivia Wilde has been upping her corset game and impressing some of Hollywood's most famous faces in the process. The 37-year-old actress and girlfriend to pop heartthrob Harry Styles made headlines earlier this month for a sizzling sheer bra Gucci look, one she dedicated a solo Instagram update to - but there was more. A little selfie action with a girlfriend came right before the headline-making photo, and Olivia was already in her head-turning ensemble.

Check out both photos and Olivia's latest below.

The Latest

Sizzling In Gucci Corset Look

Scroll for the photo, one shared with Olivia's 3.9 million IG followers. A fun selfie that also included one of her kids showed her with a gal pal and in front of a mirror while already dolled up for her night out - she was hitting up the Gucci Love Parade show, although toy-boy beau Harry didn't attend.

Rocking a beige pencil skirt with a belted bag at the waist, Olivia highlighted her killer figure in the upside-down corset trend, wearing a black version with a sheer and monogrammed Gucci bra finish.

See Both Photos Below

The blonde, wearing her hair down in loose curls around her shoulders, sent out a natural smile while rocking warming eyeshadow, with the motherhood edge also manifesting - son Otis' face wasn't visible, but he was mentioned in the caption. "Otis sets a strict curfew" the mom of two wrote. Olivia shares kids Otis and Daisy with ex Jason Sudeikis.

The snap quickly caught a like from 52-year-old sitcom star Jennifer Aniston, with fans telling her she looked "fire." Scroll for more photos below.

Being A Mother In A 'Dangerous Profession'

Shutterstock | 842284

Speaking last year, Wilde opened up on juggling motherhood with a Hollywood career, even deeming being a mom a risk in the cut-throat entertainment industry.

"My mom was the first person to really introduce me to what it means to really dedicate yourself to your profession, and about self sacrifice. And I think being a mother in a very dangerous profession is even harder, and she knew that she was risking her life, and yet we grew up just admiring that type of passion and bravery," she said.

Doubling Down On Gucci

Olivia now joins the slew of celebrities shouting out Italian luxury label Gucci - it was double trouble from Wilde as she also donned a sequin and figure-hugging black Gucci dress to this year's LACMA Art + Film Gala. The brand, upping its presence amid the Hollywood circle, is now fronted by 28-year-old singer Miley Cyrus. It's also getting press via House of Gucci movie starring Lady Gaga and Salma Hayek.

Olivia, meanwhile, is fronting True Botanicals beauty, although not without drama. Click here for the topless promo causing scandal.

