Elon Musk Slammed Over 'Vile' Tweet Aimed At Bernie Sanders

For decades, Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont has advocated for redistributive economic policies, describing income and wealth inequality as one of the major issues in the United States.

The gulf between the rich and the poor has increased amid the coronavirus pandemic, so Sanders and his progressive allies have spent the past several months calling for higher taxes on the top one percent.

Billionaire Elon Musk -- who is the richest man in the world -- has made it clear that he abhors paying taxes, and recently made waves when he insulted Sanders.