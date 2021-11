Well, that didn't take long.

Bill Belichick only needed one year to find someone capable of leading the New England Patriots through the post-Tom Brady era.

The Patriots demolished the Cleveland Browns 45-7 behind Mac Jones' 19 of 23 completions for 198 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions.

Jones continues to get better as the weeks go by. He's poised, in control, and taking more shots downfield as he gets comfortable with the offense, and he's coming off the best game of his young career.