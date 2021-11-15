NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Get Harrison Barnes & Buddy Hield In Proposed Blockbuster Deal With Kings

The Golden State Warriors are currently establishing an impressive performance in the 2021-22 NBA season. As of now, they are on a seven-game winning streak, sitting in the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference with an 11-1 record. However, despite having the best record in the league, the Warriors are still expected to be one of the most active teams on the trade market this season.

In the past months, the Warriors have already been linked to several teams that are expected to be sellers before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.