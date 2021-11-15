NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Get Harrison Barnes & Buddy Hield In Proposed Blockbuster Deal With Kings

The Golden State Warriors are currently establishing an impressive performance in the 2021-22 NBA season. As of now, they are on a seven-game winning streak, sitting in the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference with an 11-1 record. However, despite having the best record in the league, the Warriors are still expected to be one of the most active teams on the trade market this season.

In the past months, the Warriors have already been linked to several teams that are expected to be sellers before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Warriors-Kings Trade

One of the teams that could help the Warriors improve their roster is the Sacramento Kings. In a recent article, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Warriors to acquire Harrison Barnes and Buddy Hield from the Kings before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Warriors would be sending a package that includes Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, and Moses Moody to the Kings in exchange for Barnes, Hield, and Tyrese Haliburton.

Barnes Returns To Bay Area

The suggested trade with the Kings would bring back a familiar face in Golden State in Barnes. Barnes was drafted by the Warriors in the 2012 NBA Draft using the No. 7 overall pick. Before he left Golden State in 2016, he played for the Warriors for four seasons, made two appearances in the NBA Finals, and helped them win an NBA championship title in 2015.

Barnes won't have a hard time familiarizing himself with Coach Steve Kerr's system and building chemistry with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green since he was an original member of the infamous Warriors' "Death Lineup."

Three-Point Specialist

Hield would also be an incredible addition to the Warriors. He would boost their performance on the offensive end of the floor and give them another legitimate threat from beyond the arc. Statistics-wise, Hield is actually better than the Warriors' top two shooters, Curry and Thompson.

According to Justin Kubatko of Basketball-Reference.com on Twitter, Hield's 1,209 3PM is the most in NBA history through the first 400 games of a player's career. With his elite three-point shooting and ability to excel in an off-ball capacity, he would also be an essential member of the Warriors' core this season.

Why The Kings Would Make The Trade

With their early struggle in the 2021-22 NBA season, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Kings decide to blow things up again. If they undergo another rebuild, the proposed blockbuster deal with the Warriors would make a lot of sense. Though it would cost them Haliburton, the suggested trade would allow them to add two players who perfectly fit the timeline of De'Aaron Fox.

"James Wiseman is the crown jewel, as a blue-chip prospect with a drool-worthy blend of size, skill and natural tools," Buckley wrote. "Moses Moody's three-and-D floor should make him an easy fit with De'Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell, and the trio could be tremendous defensively if they max out their development."

