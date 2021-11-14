WWE News: Drew McIntyre From Chosen To Champion

Drew McIntyre returned to the WWE in early 2017, after a brief and successful run in NXT he returned to the main roster as a heel teaming with Dolph Ziggler. After splitting from Ziggler he would go on to win the 2020 Royal Rumble and defeat Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania to capture the WWE Championship for the first time in his career. He would go on to hold the belt for 202 days before losing it to Randy Orton. However, he would quickly win the title back only a few weeks later before dropping it to The Miz after less than 100 Days as champion. These days he has been shuffled around in various feuds with no real direction.