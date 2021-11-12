NBA Rumors: Bulls Should Sign Lonzo's Brother, LiAngelo Ball, This Season

Since the start of the 2021 offseason, LiAngelo Ball, the brother of Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball and Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball, has been finding his way into the NBA. Earlier this summer, LaMelo tried to help LiAngelo by inviting him to the Hornets' workout sessions.

Unfortunately, though he managed to represent them in the Las Vegas Summer League, Ball was unable to secure a spot on the Hornets' roster in the 2021-22 NBA season. As of now, he remains a free agent, hoping to find a team that could give him the opportunity to play in the NBA.