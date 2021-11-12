Lakers News: Positive Updates On LeBron James' Injury

Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James is currently playing his 19th season in the NBA. Despite being one of the oldest active players in the league, James continues to establish an impressive performance in the 2021-22 NBA season. In six games he played, the 36-year-old superstar is averaging 24.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 2.3 steals while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

However, his recent injury showed that father time is already starting to catch up with James.

Latest Injury Report

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:LeBron_James_(24340170653).jpg

James is currently on the sideline after suffering an abdominal strain. The four-time NBA champion has already missed the Lakers' last four games and as of now, it remains unknown when he will return to the court. However, NBA insider Brian Windhorst revealed in a recent appearance on ESPN's This Just In that James' injury isn't "severe."

"This is not a severe injury," Windhorst said, as quoted by CBS Sports. "He is rehabbing this, and, from what I am told, the rehab is going well. He may have to do some reconditioning a little bit, but this is not going to keep him out an extended period."

JJ Redick's Comments

Shutterstock | 4559857

James is no doubt one of the best athletes when it comes to taking care of his body. This is one of the main reasons why, despite his age, he could still play at a high level. However, retired NBA player JJ Redick said that James no longer possesses an iron-man body.

After seeing him go down with another injury, Redick said that James is already starting to look like "human."

"It's the first time in my life, and I've known LeBron since he was 15 years old, where LeBron looks human," Redick said on ESPN's Firs Take via Twitter.

Lakers' Injuries Piling Up

Wikimedia Commons

James' isn't the only player on the Lakers' roster who is dealing with health issues. According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, the Lakers only have nine active players on their roster when they recently faced the Miami Heat.

Veteran point guard Rajon Rondo and rookie shooting guard Austin Reeves weren't able to play in the Lakers' 120-117 victory over the Miami Heat as they were both suffering from hamstring sprains. Meanwhile, Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn, and Trevor Ariza are yet to play a single game in the 2021-22 NBA season as they are still recovering from their respective injuries.

Learning How To Win

After James went down with an abdominal strain, the Lakers suffered back-to-back losses, one from the hand of the rebuilding Oklahoma City Thunder and the other against the Portland Trail Blazers. However, they managed to bounce back in their games against the Memphis Grizzlies and the Heat where they both walked away with victories in overtime.

While James and their other teammates are recovering, Anthony Davis said that they are focused on trying to find ways to win games.

"So, these last two games have definitely been fun, for sure," Davis said. "Guys are having fun. Guys are realizing and starting to realize how good of a team we are."

