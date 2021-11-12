Lakers News: Positive Updates On LeBron James' Injury

Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James is currently playing his 19th season in the NBA. Despite being one of the oldest active players in the league, James continues to establish an impressive performance in the 2021-22 NBA season. In six games he played, the 36-year-old superstar is averaging 24.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 2.3 steals while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

However, his recent injury showed that father time is already starting to catch up with James.