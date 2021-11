Chanel West Coast is rocking her best Barbie vibes and shouting out gym-ready fashion - while affirming her love of luxury label Louis Vuitton. The 32-year-old rapper and MTV star made 2020 headlines for rocking a Louis Vuitton swimsuit as she went "Louis V in the sea," but it was less about the bikini action and more about the two-piece spandex in a summer share this year.

Posting for her 3.5 million Instagram followers, Chanel stunned in her skimpy two-piece, and she looked like a total doll.