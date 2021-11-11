Chris Paul's Kids: How Many Children Does The NBA Star Have?

Phoenix Suns' veteran point guard Chris Paul is more than an accomplished athlete -- he's also an exemplary father who always puts his family first.

The 36-year-old NBA star (full name, Christopher Emmanuel Paul), who is married to entrepreneur Jada Paul (née Crawley), 37, has two wonderful children -- Christopher Emmanuel Paul II, 12, and Camryn Alexis Paul, 9.

While he may have an estimated net worth of $160 million, the two-time Olympian treasures his family the most, proudly sharing photos of his loved ones on Instagram. He may be a "menace on the court," but he's first and foremost a dotting father, underlines The Sports Rush.

Here's everything we know about Chris' wife and kids.