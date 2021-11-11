Chris Paul's Kids: How Many Children Does The NBA Star Have?

Celebrity Kids
Shutterstock | 751606

Alexandra Lozovschi

Phoenix Suns' veteran point guard Chris Paul is more than an accomplished athlete -- he's also an exemplary father who always puts his family first.

The 36-year-old NBA star (full name, Christopher Emmanuel Paul), who is married to entrepreneur Jada Paul (née Crawley), 37, has two wonderful children -- Christopher Emmanuel Paul II, 12, and Camryn Alexis Paul, 9.

While he may have an estimated net worth of $160 million, the two-time Olympian treasures his family the most, proudly sharing photos of his loved ones on Instagram. He may be a "menace on the court," but he's first and foremost a dotting father, underlines The Sports Rush.

Here's everything we know about Chris' wife and kids.

Christopher Emmanuel Paul II

Chris Paul II | Instagram

An Instagram influencer and rising basketball star, Chris Paul Junior often accompanies his dad at press conferences. Back in 2012, he became an overnight sensation during a postgame press conference with Blake Griffin, after imitating his expression when Chris didn't pass him the ball. Watch it on YouTube.

Another time, he adorably interrupted his dad's press conference by yelling "Daddy!" and touching the microphone (via YouTube).

The 12-year-old also tags along at games and is often part of Chris' warm-up routine. As it turns out, the apple didn't fall far from the tree, with the teen showing off his skill at the 2016 All-Star Game when he played with the late Kobe Bryant and Zaire Wade. Impressively, he can already dunk on 7 feet posts, Sports Manor is reporting.

On "National Sons' Day" this September 29, Chris Paul II was the star on his dad's Instagram feed, with the former NBA Rookie of the Year paying a sweet tribute to his "guy."

Camryn Alexis Paul

Camryn Alexis Paul | Instagram

According to her Instagram bio, Camryn has a "big personality in a somewhat small body." Just like her brother, she's often seen courtside at Chris' games. Meanwhile, he constantly dotes on her at home, celebrating all of her milestones -- such as her 9th birthday -- on social media.

For her eighth birthday last year, Chris and his wife threw her a teepee-themed party and sleepover, going all out with a pink party bus that had an outdoor projector screening Disney movies for the kids. Among the guests was LeBron James' daughter Zhuri James, who is a close friend of Camryn's.

On "National Daughters' Day" this September 26, Chris shared an adorable photo of him and Camryn, which he captioned with a heart-eyes emoji.

The love is mutual, as Camryn showered her dad with affection on Valentine's Day this year, dubbing him her "1st love" and "only Valentine." See her post below.

Jada Paul

Shutterstock | 751606

A businesswoman, philanthropist, and social media personality, Jada works with the Chris Paul Family Foundation. She has a knack for fashion and keeps herself updated with the latest trends. When she's not busy working, she chronicles her family's life on Instagram.

Chris and Jada have been married for a decade, tying the knot on September 10, 2011, in a grand ceremony at the Ballantyne Hotel in Charlotte. The college sweethearts have been together since they were 18, having met during Chris' time at Wake Forest University.

Earlier this year, Jada gushed over her NBA-star hubby on Instagram, sharing photos from their wedding ahead of their 10-year anniversary. Check them out below.

Perfect Family

Chris Paul | Instagram

It's plain to see that Chris values time spent with his wife and kids the most. The point guard has always been outspoken about how family values are very important to him, and he lives by those words in everything he does.

With him often joining in on his son's and daughter's TikToks, it's clear that the trio has a ton of fun together. He also sings his wife's praises any chance he gets, dedicating numerous social media posts to Jada.

As The Sports Rush puts it, they are family "goals." It looks like the Phoenix Suns' leading man truly has it all!

Read Next

Celebrity Kids

Tom Brady's Kids: How Many Children Does The NFL Legend Have?

by Alexandra Lozovschi |

Latest Stories

Most Popular Stories

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Goes Strapless By Her Pool In $12 Million Home

Celebrities

Dakota Johnson Stuns Braless In Satin Gucci Pants

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Impresses Gucci In Tight Floral Two-Piece

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Flaunts Icy-Blue Peepers During A Rainbow

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Suffers Malfunction In Plunging Underwear

Entertainment

Inside Chanel West Coast's $1.65 Million Hollywood Hills Home

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.