Dakota Johnson Impresses In Gucci Dress With No Front

Dakota Johnson likely has marketing execs at Gucci dining out on her. The 50 Shades of Gray actress has been making headlines throughout November for rocking luxury Italian label Gucci - while her most recent one came as she attended the star-studded LACMA Gala, a November 5 appearance also saw her kitted out in the brand.

Dakota attended a Gucci party in Los Angeles, where she went feathery, frontless, and sizzling in a black and silver look complete with Gucci-monogrammed stockings. Check it out below.