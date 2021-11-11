Dakota Johnson Impresses In Gucci Dress With No Front

Dakota Johnson likely has marketing execs at Gucci dining out on her. The 50 Shades of Gray actress has been making headlines throughout November for rocking luxury Italian label Gucci - while her most recent one came as she attended the star-studded LACMA Gala, a November 5 appearance also saw her kitted out in the brand.

Dakota attended a Gucci party in Los Angeles, where she went feathery, frontless, and sizzling in a black and silver look complete with Gucci-monogrammed stockings. Check it out below.

Scroll for photos. Gucci, now fronted by 28-year-old singer Miley Cyrus, has been outfitting the likes of MCU face Salma Hayek, tennis pro Serena Williams, plus House of Gucci star Lady Gaga of late. Dakota joins the slew of celebs loving all things G - she was photographed in a thigh-skimming and sparkly black feather minidress, one boasting horizontal and silver chest straps affording a no-front finish.

Dakota also went leggy via the stockings shouting out the GG logo, with high heels elongating her toned pins.

Dakota, who was at Gucci's Love Parade Show in Los Angeles, also went shaggy with bangs for a low-key hair finish, sporting dark eyeliner and a rosy lip. The event was also attended by former Hannah Montana star Miley, GOOP founder Gwyneth Paltrow, plus actress Olivia Wilde. Photos further showed Johnson posing with teen pop sensation Billie Eilish, with the two seen chatting in the street outside the venue.

Opening Up On Cancel Culture

Dakota is fresh from a profile with The Hollywood Reporter, one seeing her address the very real issue of cancel culture.

“Cancel culture is such a f-cking downer. I hate that term,” Johnson said, adding, “I never experienced that firsthand from any of those people. I had an incredible time working with them.” The brunette beauty continued: “I feel sad for the loss of great artists. I feel sad for people needing help and perhaps not getting it in time. I feel sad for anyone who was harmed or hurt."

Feeling 'Dark' During COVID

Dakota also addressed the pandemic - interestingly, the "dark" term was also used by singer Miley in a recent feature. She stated:

"During COVID, I started to feel pretty dark. It felt inspiring to embrace [that existential question] in a different way. And to be more aware of what I can do in each little minute to make things feel better for me and the people around me. And that’s truly just a choice. It’s just a decision.”

