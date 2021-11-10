Olivia Wilde's Dating History: From Italian Royalty To Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde had fans swooning over her romance with Harry Styles when the celebrity couple made their relationship public at the beginning of the year. But the British pop star is not the only famous name that she has dated.

The 37-year-old Tron: Legacy star, whose career as an actress, model, and movie director has earned her a net worth of $20 million, has been linked to quite a few Hollywood hunks before finding happiness with the 27-year-old singer.

She was previously engaged to SNL comic Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares two children, and even married an Italian prince at one point.

While her Instagram page gives little clues about her romantic and personal life and is mostly devoted to her work and her kids, we've compiled a list of Wilde's former boyfriends, ex-husband included. Details below.