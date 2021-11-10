NFL Rumors: Packers At The Top Of Odell Beckham Jr's Destination List

Sports
Ernesto Cova

Odell Beckham Jr. was never happy with the Cleveland Browns, and the Cleveland Browns never intended Odell Beckham Jr. to succeed.

Their marriage was a ticking bomb from the very second he landed at Ohio and, after a couple of seasons of underperformance, injuries, and backstage drama, it has finally come to an end.

The Browns no longer have to deal with the pressure of getting Beckham involved and he doesn't have to pretend to be comfortable with Baker Mayfield either ignoring him or overthrowing him.

OBJ A Free Agent

So, now that Odell Beckham Jr. has finally been released by the Browns, the superstar wideout also managed to go unclaimed in waivers, thus becoming an unrestricted free agent.

That's unsurprising considering that he was still owed north of $7 million for this season and that, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, he was prepared to wreak havoc if he wasn't claimed by a contender:

"Beckham wants to spend the rest of this season with a playoff contender and in a winning environment, where he believes he would be happy and productive. If a team that does not fit this criteria claims Beckham and the $7.25 million remaining on his contract, there could be potential issues for that team, according to a source, although it is unclear exactly what those issues would be," reported Schefter.

Pursuit Of OBJ

Beckham is expected to draw plenty of interest from teams looking to make a playoff push.

The New Orleans Saints would love to have him back in Louisiana, especially with Michael Thomas out of the picture. The Seattle Seahawks were also reportedly interested in acquiring his services, as coach Pete Carroll suggested.

Also, the San Francisco 49ers were reportedly looking forward to adding another weapon next to Deebo Samuel now that Brandon Aiyuk has been MIA for most of the season.

Beckham Interested In Packers

Even so, it seems like the talented wideout would rather join forces with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, according to Jordan Schultz.

"Breaking: Odell Beckham, Jr. has prioritized the #Packers as his No. 1 destination should he clear waivers, per sources," tweeted Schultz.

It's been a while since the Packers had a top-notch receivers corps and adding a player like OBJ could convince Rodgers to stay for another season.

Adding Beckham Jr to an offense already featuring Davante Adams and Aaron Jones would propel the Packers to instant Super Bowl contention.

Vaccination Fiasco

Even so, the Packers have a lot on their plate right now with Aaron Rodgers' controversial vaccination situation.

Rodgers lied to the media about being "immunized" and faced a lot of criticism for his recent comments. Notably, he had to go back to The Pat McAfee Show to apologize and take responsibility for his words:

"I just want to start off the show acknowledging that I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading," Rodgers said, as quoted by NFL.com. "To anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments. I'm excited about feeling better and I'm excited about moving forward and hopefully getting back with my team and getting back to doing what I do best, and that's playing ball. It's been tough to be away from it."

Needless to say, there would be no better way to kill this story than by signing OBJ.

