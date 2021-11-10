NFL Rumors: Packers At The Top Of Odell Beckham Jr's Destination List

Odell Beckham Jr. was never happy with the Cleveland Browns, and the Cleveland Browns never intended Odell Beckham Jr. to succeed.

Their marriage was a ticking bomb from the very second he landed at Ohio and, after a couple of seasons of underperformance, injuries, and backstage drama, it has finally come to an end.

The Browns no longer have to deal with the pressure of getting Beckham involved and he doesn't have to pretend to be comfortable with Baker Mayfield either ignoring him or overthrowing him.