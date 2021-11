Kaley Cuoco wasn't just flaunting her good looks as she posed by the stunning pool inside her $12 million Hidden Hills home earlier this year. The 35-year-old sitcom star and HBO Max face made sure fans saw her sweet digs, including the outdoor pool that her dogs regularly splash about in.

Posting to Instagram back when it was still a Hot Girl Summer, the Big Bang alum stunned fans in a strapless and hot pink dress, and it was designer stuff, too.