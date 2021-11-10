Paul Gosar Slammed For Posting Anime Video Of Him Killing AOC

Republican Rep. Paul Gosar took to Twitter on Sunday to share a bizarre and disturbing video.
The 90-second clip, based on Hajime Isayama's anime Attack on Titan, depicts Gosar attacking prominent Democrats, including President Joe Biden and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
In one scene, Gosar jumps in the air and stabs Ocasio-Cortez's character in the face. Another scene shows the Republican jumping at Biden with two swords. Footage of immigrants at the southern border is also seen in the video.
Read more below.