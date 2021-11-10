Paul Gosar Slammed For Posting Anime Video Of Him Killing AOC

Predictably, Gosar's actions sparked backlash from Democrats, media figures, liberal activists, and even some Republicans.

As Newsweek reported, Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu of California described the congressman's behavior as "sick."

"In any workplace in America if a coworker made an anime video killing another coworker that person would be fired," Lieu said.

"This man needs to be expelled from Congress. Period," former Ohio State Senator Nina Turner stated.

"Paul Gosar has threatened the life of AOC. He needs to be arrested," actress Rosanna Arquette said.