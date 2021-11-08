Madonna Honors Jeremy Scott In Surprise amfAR Appearance

Entertainment
Shutterstock | 842245

Alexandra Lozovschi

Madonna was the surprise guest at the amFAR gala in West Hollywood on November 4. Taking the stage in a funky '80s-inspired black-and-white outfit that was "reminiscent of some of her most iconic fashion looks from more than 30 years ago," per The Daily Mail, the Queen of Pop, 63, wowed the crowd with more than just her timeless fashion.

The superstar delivered a moving speech honoring her friend, designer Jeremy Scott, for his continued commitment to the fight against HIV/AIDS.

The pop icon later shared pictures from the event on Instagram, with many of her 16.8 million followers showing their love in the comments section. Check them out below.

Poignant Message About AIDS

Madonna | Instagram

Making an unexpected appearance in front of the star-studded crowd of 500 that gathered at the Pacific Design Center on Thursday night, Madonna shared a poignant message about AIDS/HIV and the ongoing battle to eradicate the disease.

“The fight is still not over,” Madonna acknowledged onstage at the 11th amFAR edition, which raised more than $1.8 million for HIV/AIDS research.

“We can never be too complacent when it comes to the silent killer that continues to wreak havoc in people’s lives across the globe,” added the "Material Girl" singer, who noted that 1.5 million people had been infected with the disease in the last year.

Scroll for photos from the gala!

Honoring Jeremy Scott

Shutterstock | 55912

Popping onstage shortly after an Ellen Von Unwerth photograph of her, one bearing the superstar's autograph, fetched $70,000 in the amFAR auction, Madonna paid homage to her pal and collaborator Jeremy Scott for his tireless work in furthering HIV/AIDS research. The Madame X artist presented the Moschino creative director with the Award of Courage, celebrating his numerous efforts in her heartfelt speech.

“You use your platform, and your platform shoes, to change the way that people look at others who are different, who are unique, who are extraordinary and often marginalized,” she said. “I would say that you are destined for greatness but you are already great.”

The pair, who posed up a storm backstage at the gala, later shared endearing snaps taken together on social media, with Madonna riding piggie-back on Scott's shoulders. The "Papa Don't Preach" singer also got down on all fours as she positioned herself right between Scott's legs, as seen in a nine-part slideshow posted on her Instagram over the weekend. Check it out below.

"The highlight of the evening was wearing a jacket inspired by Keith Haring.!!" she wrote in the caption, adding: "A great friend who died of AIDS."

'Safe Haven'

Madonna | Instagram

Likewise, Scott had nothing but praise for Madonna as he accepted his award on the amFAR stage. Clad in a colorful suit that he said was inspired by “nursery rhymes and stuffed animals and all things cozy and cute”, the fashion designer, 46, gushed about his longtime friend as he recounted his younger days.

Visibly touched by her words of appreciation, Scott embraced Madonna for a lingering and emotional hug. He then spoke candidly about being bullied as a teenager and thinking himself, “One day, I’m going to be friends with Madonna.”

“There was only one word that represented a safe haven for young gay boys like me and that word was Madonna,” said Scott. “On behalf of all the gay boys and gay girls who you made feel seen, appreciated, and loved, I am so humbled to accept this honor from the most courageous woman I know.”

Scott later toasted Madonna on Instagram, sharing a couple of posts of the two of them at the gala.

"CHEERS TO MADONNA !" he captioned a photo wherein they posed with drinks in hand.

Another upload, in which Madonna was planting a kiss on his cheek, was captioned: "WHEN YOU WISH UPON A STAR 🌟@madonna"

Scroll for the posts!

The 1991 amfAR

Madonna | Instagram

Prior to her tribute to Scott, Madonna spoke about how she first became involved in the fight against AIDS. Reminiscing about an amFAR gala from 30 years ago, the singer and actress explained how she became a voice in the devastating pandemic.

“In 1991, I stood on the amfAR stage and I was forced to clear up rumors that I had AIDS,” she said. “I recall many journalists sticking microphones in my face, asking me, attacking me even, and saying ‘Madonna, Madonna is it true? Are you HIV positive? ’And of course my reply was ‘no, I just want to help people who are.’”

Madonna described the experience as “extremely eye-opening," detailing how her commitment to the cause began.

"I understood then that there was and there still is so much fear. That people thought if you stood next to a person with AIDS, or of course, hugged a person with AIDS, that you could get it," Madonna said in her 15-minute speech.

The star continued: "I witnessed how damaging it was. The hatred, the shaming, the fear, the misinformation that surrounded those suffering from this disease and unfortunately that fear still exists today. I’m sure that you are aware of it. I knew in that moment that my fight had just begun.”

Read Next

Entertainment

Madonna Slams Cancel Culture In Bold Marilyn Monroe-Inspired Cover Shoot

by Alexandra Lozovschi |

Latest Stories

Most Popular Stories

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Rocks A Leggy Backless Sundress In Greece

Celebrities

Lourdes Leon Arches Back In Minidress For Exciting New Gig

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Shows Off Gucci Sneakers In Skimpy Underwear

Entertainment

Inside Miley Cyrus' 'Exuberant' $7.2 Million Los Angeles Home

Celebrities

Ariana Grande Stuns In Seashell Bra Minidress

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Hikes Up Leg For Pantless Bananas Photo

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.