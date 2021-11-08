Madonna Honors Jeremy Scott In Surprise amfAR Appearance

Madonna was the surprise guest at the amFAR gala in West Hollywood on November 4. Taking the stage in a funky '80s-inspired black-and-white outfit that was "reminiscent of some of her most iconic fashion looks from more than 30 years ago," per The Daily Mail, the Queen of Pop, 63, wowed the crowd with more than just her timeless fashion.

The superstar delivered a moving speech honoring her friend, designer Jeremy Scott, for his continued commitment to the fight against HIV/AIDS.

The pop icon later shared pictures from the event on Instagram, with many of her 16.8 million followers showing their love in the comments section. Check them out below.