NBA Rumors: Proposed Trade Would Send Ben Simmons To Pelicans For Zion Williamson

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star point guard Ben Simmons and his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers are still making efforts to fix the issues with Simmons, but the former No. 1 pick looked determined to leave the City of Brotherly Love.

Despite his shooting woes and current mental state, Simmons is still receiving strong interest from aspiring contenders that need additional star power and rebuilding teams that want to speed up their timeline.

Ben Simmons To Pelicans

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ben_Simmons_free_throw_(cropped).jpg

One of the most intriguing trade partners for the Sixers in the potential blockbuster deal involving Simmons is the New Orleans Pelicans. In a recent article, Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report included the Pelicans on the list of teams that need to trade for Simmons the most before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

The Pelicans may currently have Zion Williamson as the face of the franchise but if his growing unhappiness with the team leads to trade demand, Hughes suggested that New Orleans could use him as the main trade chip to acquire Simmons from the Sixers.

Swap Makes Sense For The Pelicans

Wikimedia Commons

Aside from his growing unhappiness with the team, Hughes cited other major reasons why trading Williamson for Simmons would make a lot of sense for the Pelicans.

"The longer Williamson sits out and the more the losses mount, the greater the need for change," Hughes wrote. "Simmons is far from a perfect fit in New Orleans for a multitude of reasons, but he's an available star on a long-term contract. Measured against a potential best-case scenario in which Williamson gets healthy and leaves via free agency or trade demand, Simmons starts to look pretty good."

New Face Of Pelicans' Franchise

Wikimedia

Simmons would be an interesting replacement for Williamson in New Orleans. Like Williamson, Simmons was also a former No. 1 pick. He may still have some major flaws in his game, but no one can deny the fact that he has a huge potential to become a legitimate superstar in the league.

Though it wouldn't put him closer to winning his first NBA championship title, Simmons would definitely love the idea of being traded to the Pelicans. Unlike in Philadelphia where he's only viewed as Joel Embiid's sidekick, Simmons would have his own team in New Orleans.

Williamson A Better Trade Chip

The proposed blockbuster deal would also be worth exploring for the Sixers. When he's 100 percent healthy, Williamson could provide more impact on the Sixers' offense than Simmons. There also wouldn't be a problem if the Sixers decide to stick with Tobias Harris as their starting power forward.

Compared to Simmons, Williamson is a more attractive trade chip. By making him the centerpiece of their trade offer, the Sixers would have a better chance of landing Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal should their teams decide to make them available on the trading block.

