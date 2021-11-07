NBA Rumors: Proposed Trade Would Send Ben Simmons To Pelicans For Zion Williamson

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star point guard Ben Simmons and his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers are still making efforts to fix the issues with Simmons, but the former No. 1 pick looked determined to leave the City of Brotherly Love.

Despite his shooting woes and current mental state, Simmons is still receiving strong interest from aspiring contenders that need additional star power and rebuilding teams that want to speed up their timeline.