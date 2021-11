The future Hall of Famer threw a game-sealing interception with just under two minutes left to play. P.J. Williams snatched the ball in mid-air and returned it for 40 yards all the way to the endzone. Then, after the game, Brady acknowledged that he was the one to blame for the loss. “I think I just threw it to the wrong guy,” Brady told reporters, as quoted by the New York Post. “I had Mike (Evans) open. It cost us the game." “It’s tough to win when you turn the ball over like we did,” Brady added. “I have to not throw interceptions. That’s the key.”