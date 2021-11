The car of 20-year-old Samantha Hopper who vanished from Pope County in Arkansas in 1998 has been retrieved reports the Daily Mail. Samantha Hopper had a 22-year-old toddler with her at the time of her disappearance, and left behind another daughter. She was going to a concert in Little Rock.

Samantha Hopper was reported missing on September 11, 1998. The vehicle was salvaged from an Arkansas lake this week, and found with human remains. Samantha was reportedly nine-months pregnant at the time.